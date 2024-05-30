Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

