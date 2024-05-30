Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,044,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,249,000 after purchasing an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

