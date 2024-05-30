Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.