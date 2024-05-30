Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.