Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.