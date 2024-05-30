Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

