Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

