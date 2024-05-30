Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $558.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.