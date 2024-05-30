Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

