Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after buying an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 504,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $204.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

