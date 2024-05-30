Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.87.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PH opened at $523.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.92 and a 200 day moving average of $503.13. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.