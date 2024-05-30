Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VIS opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

