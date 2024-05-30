Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,147,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE ELV opened at $505.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.38. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

