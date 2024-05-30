Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDW. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $339,000.

Shares of IBDW opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

