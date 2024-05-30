Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.