Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $328,594.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $328,594.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,080,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,054,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $163.59 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,426,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

