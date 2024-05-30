Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stake Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,336 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $25,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,602 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.