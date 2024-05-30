Peoples Financial Services Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $270.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFIS shares. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

