Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Director Buys $2,355,000.00 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOOF
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
