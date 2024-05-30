Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Director Buys $2,355,000.00 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

