Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 3.1%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 611,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,485,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.