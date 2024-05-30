Peter J. Germain Sells 392 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $12,943.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.