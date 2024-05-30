Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,940,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,871 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PM opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

