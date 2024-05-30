Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.2 %

PSX opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

