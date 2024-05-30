Piper Sandler Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $38.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.57.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,865.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth $213,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

