Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 1,463.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,643,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in Plutonian Acquisition by 255.9% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 209,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 150,959 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,643,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plutonian Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLTN opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Plutonian Acquisition has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

