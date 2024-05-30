PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 39,834 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $843,285.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,800,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,120.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $161,861.76.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

