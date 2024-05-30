PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 4,900 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $103,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,840,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,705,736.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $843,285.78.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $161,861.76.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWSC. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,000,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

