Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Andy Brailo Sells 13,318 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $144,163.14.

On Monday, May 20th, Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84.

Premier Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PINC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $2,600,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 37.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 281,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $446,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINC

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.