ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 29,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 688,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PROK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ProKidney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ProKidney

ProKidney Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,295,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,512,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 and have sold 136,117 shares worth $302,723. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProKidney in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.