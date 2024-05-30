Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Shares of PSTG opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 370.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after buying an additional 1,157,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

