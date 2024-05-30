QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $11.51 on Thursday. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0314 per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

