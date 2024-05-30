Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,053 shares of company stock worth $4,616,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.08.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $277.97 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

