Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RC

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.