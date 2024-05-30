Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RC opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
