Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

