Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $127.64 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

