Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown Sells 1,172 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $966.49 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $945.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $918.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

