Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,971 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Reliance worth $43,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Reliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,750 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $292.53 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

