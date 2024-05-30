REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Director Lee Fisher Sells 4,362 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $187.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. ECP ControlCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 261,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $7,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

