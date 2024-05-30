REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Director Lee Fisher Sells 4,362 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of REX stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $187.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
