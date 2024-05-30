Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Ricoh Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Ricoh has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.
Ricoh Company Profile
