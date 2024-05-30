Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Ricoh Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Ricoh has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.