RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 8,478 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

