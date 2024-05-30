Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.91.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $315.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.14.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

