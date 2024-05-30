Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $164,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $9,856,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 117.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.