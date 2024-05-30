Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $134.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

