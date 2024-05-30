Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 1,021.8% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.5 days.
Shares of SAABF stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.
