Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 1,021.8% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.5 days.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SAABF stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

About Saab AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.