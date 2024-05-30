Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,437,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total value of $4,075,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total transaction of $4,270,950.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $4,148,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $4,125,150.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

