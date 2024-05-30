Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 476.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245,857 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 71.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

