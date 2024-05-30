Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

CRM stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.85. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

