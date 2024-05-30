Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %
CRM stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.85. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Advance Auto Parts Pivots Strategy to Compete with Rivals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- VF Corp Stock May Be Down, But Don’t Count it Out
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Travel Surge Boosts Delta, United, and Southwest Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.