Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 211.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.44.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

