SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,363 shares of company stock worth $20,220,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

