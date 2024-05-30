Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, an increase of 1,311.0% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 4.3 %

SRTS stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

